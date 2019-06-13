Famous Dave’s restaurants disappearing from P.R. market

June 13, 2019 138

Grupo Colón Gerena, franchise license holders for the Famous Dave’s restaurants in Puerto Rico, confirmed that the chain will disappear from the local market, and will be transformed into Olive Garden eateries.

The transformation is the result of recent market assessments and studies, which revealed consumers’ desire for more Olive Garden on the island, said Lizmarie Medina, chief marketing officer of Grupo Colón Gerena.

The company will invest $3 million to remodel the former Famous Dave’s that remain, after the closing of former locations in Carolina and Bayamón.

“There are currently five Olive Garden restaurants in Puerto Rico and there are municipalities that have approached us to take the concept to other areas. Once the transformation is finished, we will have seven Olive Gardens,” she said.

In 2020, the Famous Dave’s of Santa Isabel will become Olive Garden in a process that will begin in coming months. During this period, employees will be relocated to other restaurants of the Colón Gerena Group, executives said.

Meanwhile, Medina said the Famous Dave’s of Guaynabo will continue operating until September when it will begin its transformation to a new concept.

The first Famous Dave’s BBQ restaurant opened in Puerto Rico in April 2013.