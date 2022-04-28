FCA Caribbean pumps $10M into remodel of 8 dealerships islandwide

The renovation work was done as the brands are preparing to the launch their plan to incorporate one electric vehicle per model before 2025.

FCA Caribbean announced it has completed a $10 million remodeling of the eight Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram dealership network it has in Puerto Rico, “to provide the best customer service.”

The eight dealerships that have been redesigned are: Alberic Chrysler on Kennedy Ave., Autocentro Chrysler in Caguas, AutoGrupo Chrysler in Rio Piedras, Benitez Chrysler in Humacao, Cabrera Chrysler in Arecibo, Flagship Chrysler in Bayamón, Triangle Chrysler in Mayaguez and Ponce.

“It’s our priority that the consumer who supports us can have a great experience when visiting the facilities of our dealer network and that these present the identity of the brands,” said Ricardo Garcia, general manager of FCA Caribbean.

Architectural firm YSM Designs led the remodeling project, certifying each project according to corporate specifications.

For the Jeep brand and supporting the recent launch of the Grand Wagoneer luxury model, a special area is established for this model, where the customer will also have access to a snack area in line with the model, which is still 4×4 off-road, with a new level of luxury.

For the Ram, Chrysler and Dodge brands, elements are presented that connect with the “performance” and versatility of the brands. On the outside, gray colors are presented that represent technology and brown alluding to nature, company officials said.

Among the improvements to the facilities are a large, modern demo floor, better lighting, and a space for sales consultants where consumers have access to a triple contact area with the entire sales, service and parts operation.

“The service that our clients receive is a priority for us, it’s for this reason that we made this investment, which generated hundreds of jobs, direct and indirect, in all our facilities in an effort to support local commerce,” said García.

“The support of the dealership owners has been key in being able to ensure that the entire network has completed the remodeling of its facilities after overcoming the challenges of both construction and limitation of materials of the past 24 months,” he said.

The renovation work was done as the brands are preparing to the launch their plan to incorporate one electric vehicle per model before 2025.