FEMA, COR3 allocate $18.5M for recovery work in P.R. in November

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience, or COR3, have obligated nearly $18.5 million in additional funds for 115 projects related to the recovery and reconstruction of Puerto Rico.

“FEMA and COR3 continue to work together to develop strategies that advance recovery projects,” the agencies stated.

To date, about $5.9 billion has been approved for Puerto Rico under FEMA’s Public Assistance program.

The latest grants allocated during November were:

More than $6 million for emergency protective measures;

More than $5.5 million for repairs to roads and bridges;

More than $3.7 million for debris removal;

More than $853,000 for repairs to public buildings and equipment;

More than $718,000 for repairs to water control facilities;

More than $654,000 for work related to parks and recreational facilities;

More than $551,000 to municipal governments for administrative costs; and,

Nearly $330,000 for repairs to public utilities

“FEMA and COR3 remain focused on prioritizing obligations of funds to municipalities for eligible expenses related to hurricanes Irma and Maria to help communities recover,” the agencies said in a statement.

Many projects during this phase of the recovery are for architectural and engineering design, which may open the door to funding opportunities for larger projects in the future. These funds help to reduce the “damage-rebuild-damage” cycle that comes with restoring structures to pre-disaster conditions.

“They assure quality by meticulously detailing scopes of work to ensure a repaired and rebuilt Puerto Rico is better positioned to withstand another storm,” FEMA added.

Emergency protective measures are actions taken to eliminate or lessen immediate threats either to lives, public health or safety, or significant additional damage to public or private property in a cost-effective manner.

Funding for permanent work includes projects like roads, bridges, water control facilities, buildings and equipment, utilities and park and recreation facilities as authorized under Section 406 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.

FEMA works with COR3 through its public assistance program to obligate recovery funds to private nonprofit organizations, municipalities and Puerto Rico government agencies for expenses related to Hurricanes Irma and María.

