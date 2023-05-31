FEMA obligates $8.1M+ to repair roads damaged by Hurricane Fiona

Puerto Rico roads were damaged during the storm that hit the island September 2022. (Credit: Cliff Estes | Dreamstime.com)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has obligated more than $8.1 million to repair roads and bridges damaged by Hurricane Fiona in the following Puerto Rican towns: Humacao, Jayuya, Las Piedras, Mayagüez, Patillas and Yauco.

Among the permanent projects are the Los Pilones Road in Mayagüez and Puente Gladys in Barrio Guardarraya, Patillas, which have completed their construction.

“Almost eight months have passed since Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico last year. Since then, our government, through the Puerto Rico Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3), has been working hard with FEMA, and this significant funding obligation is proof of the productive coordination we have,” said Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.

“The reconstruction of Puerto Rico is underway, and on this occasion, these efforts will benefit our people in those municipalities. We will continue working together with FEMA and our mayors because our actions speak louder than words,” he said.

The FEMA Public Assistance program provides applicants with federal grants for permanent work through reimbursement. When FEMA obligates funds for these projects, it means that resources are committed, but have not yet been disbursed to the applicant. COR3 disburses money to applicants when the project requirements have been reviewed and approved.

“The collaboration between FEMA and COR3 is already having an impact on Patillas and Mayagüez residents. Roads that were washed out and unsafe to travel are repaired, providing an indication of the future recovery as federal funds are obligated and transformed into permanent work,” said FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer DuWayne Tewes.

When Category C funds are used to repair roads, bridges and infrastructure such as culverts and drainage pipes, roads and land are protected from erosion and the impact of heavy rains. Nearly $300,000 were obligated to Humacao, more than $3.5 million to Jayuya, nearly $1.4 million to Las Piedras, nearly $400,000 to Mayagüez, nearly $2 million to Patillas and more than $621,000 to Yauco.

To date, FEMA has awarded nearly $165 million in Public Assistance for Hurricane Fiona, including more than $12 million for permanent work.