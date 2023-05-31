Type to search

Featured Government

FEMA obligates $8.1M+ to repair roads damaged by Hurricane Fiona

Contributor May 31, 2023
Puerto Rico roads were damaged during the storm that hit the island September 2022. (Credit: Cliff Estes | Dreamstime.com)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has obligated more than $8.1 million to repair roads and bridges damaged by Hurricane Fiona in the following Puerto Rican towns: Humacao, Jayuya, Las Piedras, Mayagüez, Patillas and Yauco.

Among the permanent projects are the Los Pilones Road in Mayagüez and Puente Gladys in Barrio Guardarraya, Patillas, which have completed their construction.

“Almost eight months have passed since Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico last year. Since then, our government, through the Puerto Rico Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3), has been working hard with FEMA, and this significant funding obligation is proof of the productive coordination we have,” said Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.

“The reconstruction of Puerto Rico is underway, and on this occasion, these efforts will benefit our people in those municipalities. We will continue working together with FEMA and our mayors because our actions speak louder than words,” he said.

The FEMA Public Assistance program provides applicants with federal grants for permanent work through reimbursement. When FEMA obligates funds for these projects, it means that resources are committed, but have not yet been disbursed to the applicant. COR3 disburses money to applicants when the project requirements have been reviewed and approved.

“The collaboration between FEMA and COR3 is already having an impact on Patillas and Mayagüez residents. Roads that were washed out and unsafe to travel are repaired, providing an indication of the future recovery as federal funds are obligated and transformed into permanent work,” said FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer DuWayne Tewes.

When Category C funds are used to repair roads, bridges and infrastructure such as culverts and drainage pipes, roads and land are protected from erosion and the impact of heavy rains. Nearly $300,000 were obligated to Humacao, more than $3.5 million to Jayuya, nearly $1.4 million to Las Piedras, nearly $400,000 to Mayagüez, nearly $2 million to Patillas and more than $621,000 to Yauco.

To date, FEMA has awarded nearly $165 million in Public Assistance for Hurricane Fiona, including more than $12 million for permanent work.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Reconstruction begins at Puerto Rico Forensic Sciences Institute
Contributor May 30, 2023
Isla Grande airport upgrades facilities for enhanced experience
Contributor April 12, 2023
COR3 creates new tool to report misuse of recovery funds
Maria Miranda March 16, 2023
Generation unit in Aguirre complex back in service
Maria Miranda March 8, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“This agreement is a significant step toward the growth and strengthening of the local economy, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future to support the development of new businesses.”

— Economic Development Bank President Luis Alemañy regarding the partnership with the Chamber of Commerce on the Alliance to Support Startups

Related Stories

Reconstruction begins at Puerto Rico Forensic Sciences Institute
Isla Grande airport upgrades facilities for enhanced experience
COR3 creates new tool to report misuse of recovery funds
Generation unit in Aguirre complex back in service
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.