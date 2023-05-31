Type to search

Featured Government

DACO to investigate direct sales on websites, social media networks

Contributor May 31, 2023
The goal is to safeguard consumer rights, ensuring that vendors comply with all agency regulations, DACO said. (Credit: Teodororoianu | Dreamstime.com)

The interim secretary of the Puerto Rico Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO, in Spanish), Lisoannette González-Ruíz, has announced the start of what she called a “comprehensive” operation to inspect direct sales through websites and social media networks.

The goal is to safeguard consumer rights, ensuring that vendors comply with all agency regulations.

“DACO has a pressing interest in ensuring the rights of consumers in Puerto Rico. We recognize that there is a marked increase in the sale of articles and goods, such as cars and properties, both residential and commercial, using platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and websites such as clasificadosonline.com,” she said.

“It’s important that anyone who promotes the sale of a product, service or good on any of these websites does so following all the regulations established by DACO,” González-Ruíz said.

The “Guarantees, Even in Online Shopping” initiative is aimed at reviewing the sales content on these websites.

“Our inspectors in all regional offices [San Juan, Arecibo, Mayagüez, Ponce and Caguas] will be monitoring these pages and websites to guarantee consumers that their rights are upheld in each transaction,” she said.

“Let’s remember that much more is sold on these pages than regular items. Residential and commercial properties, motor vehicles and other assets are promoted,” González Ruíz said. “Not only do people do it [individually], but businesses also market their goods and services on these platforms.”

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

DACO urges citizens to apply for New Energy program certificates
Contributor May 3, 2023
DACO warns of new fraud scheme using Coinbase platform
Contributor April 19, 2023
Housing Dept. opens 1st round of applications for New Energy Program
Contributor March 27, 2023
DACO warns of text message fraud scheme to cancel ATM cards
Contributor January 12, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“This agreement is a significant step toward the growth and strengthening of the local economy, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future to support the development of new businesses.”

— Economic Development Bank President Luis Alemañy regarding the partnership with the Chamber of Commerce on the Alliance to Support Startups

Related Stories

DACO urges citizens to apply for New Energy program certificates
DACO warns of new fraud scheme using Coinbase platform
Housing Dept. opens 1st round of applications for New Energy Program
DACO warns of text message fraud scheme to cancel ATM cards
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.