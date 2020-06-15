Financial Analysts to host virtual workshops for members, public

June 15, 2020 358

The Puerto Rican Association of Financial Analysts (APAF, in Spanish) will hold two virtual conversations in the coming weeks for its members and the general public, the professional group announced.

The first, slated for June 18 at 2 p.m., will have the participation of Emilio Colón-Zavala, past president of the Puerto Rico Builders Association, president of the Business Emergency Operation Center and member of the Economic Task Force designated by Gov. Wanda Vázquez to address the reopening of the economic and business sector in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colón-Zavala will be presenting the latest information on the third phase of the reopening plan, security protocols and short and long-term projections for the island’s economic activity in a new labor and social scenario.

The second workshop will be offered by José Enrique Fernández, president of the Kinesis Foundation, who will address the issue of challenges and the transformation of the education system in Puerto Rico. It is scheduled for June 26 at 2 p.m.

APAF President Juan A. Villeta-Trigo will moderate both talks, the trade group said.

Both events will be broadcast through the APAF Facebook page.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.