Causa Local, Ágora Cultural Architects launch Causa Creativa workshops

June 15, 2020 375

Looking to support Puerto Rican entrepreneurs, nonprofits Causa Local and Ágora Cultural Architects are lauching Causa Creativa, a series of events “that will offer the public entertainment and knowledge this summer.”

The events, which begin June 17, will be broadcast through Facebook Live and will feature Puerto Rican projects Papaya Tropical, Mundo de Muñecos, Sangría Néctar del Alba, and Tortillas Doña Lola.

During each Causa Creativa event the public will be able to learn about new topics that will be of benefit to pass the summer months:

June 17 – “I am Sexual” with Papaya Tropical: Workshop to discover and accept our sexuality;

June 24 – Make a family puppet with the World of Dolls;

July 1 – Learn how to make the best “pico de gallo” with Tortillas Doña Lola; and,

July 8 – Summer cocktails with Sangría Nectar del Alba.

The entrepreneurs who will participate in the Causa Creativa workshops have gone through the Causa Local platform, a nonprofit organization that offers access alternatives to capital for small and medium businesses in Puerto Rico.

“Entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico have a world of cool things to teach us. Each one brings a different angle to the audience,” said Ana María Cintrón, founder and director of Causa Local.

“This is the time to let them into our homes virtually, get to know them and take advantage of the recipes and workshops they will offer us,” she said.

Beba Rivera, co-founder of Ágora, a company dedicated to making room for Puerto Rican and Latin American creators inside and outside Puerto Rico, said, “These local businesses are also expressions of our culture, and we’re very pleased to offer them a platform so they can share a bit of what they do and interact with the public.”

The events will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. on the participating businesses’ pages, as well as on the Ágora and Causa Local pages.