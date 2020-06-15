Gustazos.com sells 15K Puerto Rico hotel room nights to support comeback

June 15, 2020 2768

Puerto Rican e-commerce platform Gustazos.com endorsed the sale of 15,000 hotel room nights on the island during the first week of June and has rewarded its Visa users with more than 240,000 credits for purchases on the website, company officials confirmed.

The popular e-commerce platform has set a record by averaging one night sold per minute during the hours of highest daily consumption on its website, the executives said.

“Our business model complements hotels very well for many reasons: we make it easier to monitor and control inventory of specific dates for promotions; we works as an additional sales channel for restaurants, spas and other businesses in the hotel property; we focus on the ‘staycation’ concept; and we keep the element of surprise alive in terms of people not being able to predict when a hotel will launch [an offer] with us,” said Zach Fahrer, director of sales for Gustazos.

After the hotel industry experienced a slowdown in its economic activity due to COVID-19, Gustazos has aided in its comeback through promotions on its platform.

Using the #revivelaexperiencia hashtag, the company is “committed to activating Puerto Ricans so internal tourism is stronger this summer, but in a responsible and safe way,” executives said.

Currently, all of the hotels that participate in Gustazos.com summer campaigns have date changes available at no extra cost if made at least 48 hours in advance, and display relevant information regarding beach and pool access, as well as social distancing regulations.

In addition, as part of efforts to keep the local economy moving, Gustazos has entered into an alliance with Visa to give back its clients an additional 10% in credits on each purchase.

“Since April, we’ve granted more than 240,000 credits, and it’s important to note that Gustazos’ credits are on a one-to-one matching basis with the dollar. So, 10 credits in your Gustazos account are equivalent to $10,” said Gustazos.com CEO Gustavo Villares.

“Knowing that we’re one of the most relevant vehicles in the comeback of hotel tourism, for us it’s a responsibility that we take very seriously and that we have tried to take to another level precisely with initiatives such as the Visa,” he said.

With more than more than 800,000 subscribers, Gustazos’ emails “generate excitement, trust and spontaneous purchases in people who did not necessarily plan an outing, dinner, recreational activity, or in this case, a stay during the dates now offered by various hotel properties,” he said.

Gustazos.com was founded in 2011 by a group of young entrepreneurs and the service currently has a presence in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the Canary Islands, Panama and Jamaica, “offering high-quality experiences for consumers and cost-effective marketing tools for brands and businesses seeking higher sales and business growth,” the company said.

