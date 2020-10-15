L’Oréal Caribe, Gustazos partner launch Gustazos Beauty e-commerce platform

October 15, 2020 249

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250" data-lazy-src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></noscript></a>

L’Oréal Caribe and Gustazos announced a partnership to create an e-commerce platform, Gustazos Beauty, where for the first time, beauty enthusiasts in Puerto Rico have a one-stop shop access the beauty company’s brands, including cosmetics, skin care, hair care, hair color, and fragrance.

“L’Oréal Caribe’s mission with Gustazos Beauty is to provide consumers a unique shopping experience, with a wide variety and range of categories and products within the platform, powered by local distribution and fulfillment processes, with at-home delivery in less than 48 hours”, said Dave Hughes, general manager for L’Oréal Caribe.

“Our partnership with Gustazos is an example of how L’Oréal contributes to the local economy, we are committed to supporting local commerce and finding new solutions for our consumers,” Hughes said.

Through the platform, consumers can buy beauty products from home and have them delivered in less than 48 hours. With every purchase, customers will get a 15% credit back toward Gustazos Beauty or other Gustazos promotions. As part of the benefits of the platform, the customer will receive promotional product samples with each purchase.

“Gustazo’s new partnership with L’Oréal Caribe allows us to offer an enhanced shopping experience to our consumer database,” said Gustazos CEO Gustavo Villares.

“Gustazos Beauty has a different approach, with a focus on product details and showcase in a modern and sophisticated way. Gustazos Beauty emerges as an innovative platform where beauty enthusiasts can select from multi-category brands and products, carefully curated content, and a new navigation experience,” he said.

At Gustazos Beauty, consumers can order L’Oréal brands, including L’Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline, Essie, Carol’s Daughter, Ralph Lauren, Giorgio Armani, YSL, Vicktor & Rolf, Lancôme, Matrix, Mizani, Biolage, Pureology, CeraVe, and La Roche Posay.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.