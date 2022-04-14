Financial Times ranks 787 Coffee Co. among ‘fast-growing’ firms in the Americas

At left, Brandon Ivan Peña, taking part in the Expo Alimentaria 2022 food fair.

Financial Times magazine has included 787 Coffee Co., which has operations in Puerto Rico and New York, in its list of fast-growing companies in the Americas for 2022.

The coffee chain grabbed the 55th position among 500 companies from the United States, Canada, and Brazil. In addition, it was the second company in the food and beverage category among all companies ranked.

“Getting into this ‘ranking’ by Financial Times magazine is without a doubt one of the greatest rewards that we have striven to achieve over the past years,” said Brandon Iván Peña, co-founder, and partner of 787 Coffee Co.

“This is an achievement of an entire passionate team dedicated to bringing the best coffee in Puerto Rico to our public,” he said.

The magazine conducts an annual ranking of the fastest growing companies, called “The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2022.’ It highlights the resilience of companies as they adapted to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Research firm Statista compiled the list, which ranks participants from across the continent, based on their compound annual growth rate in revenue, between 2017 and 2020.

787 Coffee Co., was created in 2016 by Peña and Sam Sepúlveda, who at Hacienda Iluminada in Maricao, grow, process and roast their own coffee, using sustainable and ecological practices. The company has 16 coffee shops in New York and three on the island — in Maricao, Santurce and Isla Verde.

Last week, the company participated for the first time in Expo Alimentaria 2022, an international food fair that took place last week in Barcelona, Spain. It was one of a group of local companies that traveled to showcase their products and services.

“787 Coffee was present at this important fair in which we had the opportunity to present our specialty coffee, our culture, gastronomy, our spectacular beaches, and beautiful mountains, all with the rich aroma of the best Puerto Rican coffee. We’re very proud to be able to represent our island and take our coffee to the world,” said Sepúlveda, co-founder of 787 Coffee Co.