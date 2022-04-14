Type to search

March generates ‘record-breaking’ $13M in hotel room tax collections

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio April 14, 2022
The occupancy figures confirm a busy long Easter weekend for the island's tourism industry.

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company revealed that the month of March generated a “record-breaking” $13 million in hotel room tax collections as well as occupancy levels, when compared to the $11.4 million earned in July 2021, $10.3 million in June 2021 and $10.1 million in December 2021.

Last month also showed an industry growth trend and an uptick in reservations in Puerto Rico’s hotels with the $9.1 million and $8.2 million reported during March 2021 and March 2019, respectively, compared with those of March 2022.

The occupancy figures confirm a busy long Easter weekend for the island's tourism industry, with endorsed inns reporting all their rooms full and an average daily occupancy rate of 94% for April 14-16.

This can be seen in all regions of the island, and these numbers are expected to increase between 2% and 4% due to last minute reservations, Tourism Co. officials said.

The information gathered by the agency’s Statistics Division through April 11 indicates that most of the reservations for this weekend are concentrated in along Puerto Rico’s eastern flank, with an average occupancy rate of 99.3%.

This region is followed by Porta Caribe with 98%; Porta del Sol with 96%; Porta Atlántico with 95%; Porta Cordillera with 89.2%; and the Metro area with 86%.

Meanwhile, Paradores de Puerto Rico reported that their inns are practically full with a 99.6% occupancy.

“We invite people to explore and enjoy, safely and in compliance with health protocols, all the options that Puerto Rico offers, both during this coming weekend and throughout the rest of the year,” said Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado.

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She graduated from Colegio Nuestra Señora de la Providencia and is currently a sophomore at Sacred Heart University. Majoring in Journalism and adding a minor in accounting and foreign languages, she aspires to study law after obtaining her bachelor's degree.
