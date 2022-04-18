Bettina Cosmetics gets ‘Ignitor of the Year’ Award from Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Fla.

Betina Mercado, President of Bettina Cosmetics.

Puerto Rican beauty brand Bettina Cosmetics received the 2022 Ignitor of the Year Award by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando (HCCMO) during the halftime of the Orlando Magic’s “Noche Latina” game held recently.

In partnership with the NBA team, Orlando Magic, the HCCMO recognized 16 Hispanic-owned companies that have a proven track record of sustainable growth, have created multiple full-time jobs in Central Florida, serve as industry leaders and mentors of Hispanic-owned companies, and lead philanthropic efforts within the region.

“At Bettina Cosmetics, we are extremely grateful to receive such a prestigious award that highlights Hispanic leaders who prioritize their businesses, as well as the well-being of the community they serve,” stated Betina Mercado, President of Bettina Cosmetics.

“As we’ve grown and expanded into new markets, our values of excellence and quality continue to guide us in all we do. We are committed to embracing our Latina heritage by fostering diversity and equity and creating opportunities that enable everyone to succeed,” she said.

In addition to Bettina Comsetics, there were 15 other companies recognized during the opening of the third quarter of the Orlando Magic game against the Sacramento Kings. The honorees will be officially recognized at the HCCMO’s 2022 Ignite Luncheon on May 18th.

“We applaud each of these 16 purpose-driven companies for demonstrating steadfast leadership in creating opportunity and building a more resilient Central Florida,” said Gaby Ortigoni, President of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando.

“These companies showcase how Hispanic entrepreneurs are moving our economy forward. A strong business sector benefits our entire region,” he said. Bettina Cosmetics is available in major retailers throughout the state of Florida, such as Walgreens and Walmart.