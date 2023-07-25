Type to search

Banking Featured

First BanCorp announces $225M stock repurchase, quarterly cash dividend

Contributor July 25, 2023
First BanCorp is the parent company of First Bank in Puerto Rico.

First BanCorp., the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, announced its board of directors approved a pair of capital actions that will take place over the next few months.

First, the financial institution announced a new stock repurchase program of up to $225 million of its outstanding common stock that it expects to execute through the end of the third quarter of 2024.

It also announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable Sept. 8 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 24.

First BanCorp. expects to repurchase approximately $150 million of its outstanding common stock during the second half of 2023, of which $75 million relates to the remaining amount of the previously approved stock repurchase program, which was resumed in July.

“Our balance sheet and capital ratios remain strong, with ratios significantly above ‘well capitalized’ thresholds. We intend to continue to use a balanced approach to deploy capital generated by our operations to both support growth and financial soundness, and to distribute capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and stock repurchases,” said First BanCorp. President Aurelio Alemán.

Repurchases under the program may be executed through open market purchases, accelerated share repurchases and privately negotiated transactions or plans, and will be conducted in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

The corporation’s common stock repurchase program will be subject to several factors, including the corporation’s capital position, liquidity, financial performance, alternative uses of capital, stock trading price and general market conditions.

The repurchase program may be modified, extended, suspended or terminated at any time at the financial institution’s discretion. Any repurchased shares are expected to be held as treasury shares.

First BanCorp. will release second quarter results later this week.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico Farm Credit pays out $2M in dividends for Fiscal ’19
Contributor April 16, 2020
First BanCorp. reinstates quarterly cash common stock dividend
Contributor November 15, 2018
MassMutual approves record $1.49B dividend payout
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez November 27, 2013

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“Well, let me tell them, compare Puerto Rico with New York and New Jersey after [Hurricane] Sandy. Compare Puerto Rico to New Orleans after [Hurricane] Katrina, even compare Puerto Rico with Florida after [Hurricane] Irma and what you will see is that we are doing just as well or better. When you look at those places, they have taken up to 15 years to spend all the funding they received from FEMA.”

— Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi on concerns that the reconstruction is not progressing quickly enough during a sit-down with the former deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Pamela Hughes Patenaude.

Related Stories

Puerto Rico Farm Credit pays out $2M in dividends for Fiscal ’19
First BanCorp. reinstates quarterly cash common stock dividend
MassMutual approves record $1.49B dividend payout
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.