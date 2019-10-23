First BanCorp. reports $46.3M in net income for 3Q19

October 23, 2019 119

First BanCorp., parent company of FirstBank Puerto Rico reported net income of $46.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $41.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, and $36.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018.

“We achieved another strong quarter of core earnings with net income of $46.3 million or $0.21 per diluted share,” said First BanCorp. CEO Aurelio Alemán. “Pre-tax, pre-provision income remained healthy at $70 million this quarter, while franchise metrics continue to move in a positive direction.”

During the third quarter, First BanCorp. Experienced a reduction in its loan portfolio of $137 million due in large part to payoffs of two large criticized commercial loans and the repayment of a large non-performing loan, on a year-over-year basis the loan portfolio has grown more than $225 million, or 2.6%, reflecting a 19% increase in the consumer portfolio, an over 2% increase in the commercial and construction loans portfolio, and, consistent with our strategic plan, the residential loan book decreased by 6%, according to its quarterly report.

“We continue achieving impressive organic reductions in non-performing assets, down $52 million this quarter, a 14% reduction, which resulted in an NPA to asset ratio of 2.65%. Year-over-year we have reduced our NPAs by $191 million, or 36%. All of this has been done through organic reductions with minimal impact to our earnings,” Alemán said.

The bank’s quarterly results were revealed a day after First BanCorp. announced its intention to buy Banco Santander’s assets in Puerto Rico, in a deal worth some $1.1 billion. Once closed, First BanCorp. will add 27 branches and 1,000 employees to its local network.

“We’re excited about the strategic transaction that we announced last night. This is a transformational deal for our company. It is an excellent use of our capital generating fully phased-in 2020 consensus EPS accretion of 35% and strengthening our franchise in areas of retail, commercial and small business banking while maintaining capital ratios significantly above well-capitalized guidelines,” Alemán said.

“This deal will significantly improve our branch network and retail footprint, improve our funding profile and brings with it a very talented bench of bankers and a new great client base,” he added.

During a call with analysts, Alemán said the strategic announcement “is transformational for the company. It will give us scale, which is important to continue competing and expanding in this market.”

