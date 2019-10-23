DoorDash starts door-to-door delivery service in P.R. today

October 23, 2019 605

DoorDash, the largest and fastest-growing on-demand door-to-door delivery service in more than 4,000 cities in the United States, Canada and Australia, is launching in Puerto Rico today, in its first predominantly Spanish-speaking market and first market in the Caribbean, the company announced.

DoorDash has expanded its product to serve customers, merchants, and Dashers in Puerto Rico, with each app and service now fully accessible in Spanish.

DoorDash’s entry into Puerto Rico brings expanded opportunities for local businesses, flexible working opportunities, and customer benefits with special promotions for residents kicking off today, the company said.

The company did not reveal how many driver it expects to hire for its delivery service.

“We’re excited to launch in Puerto Rico, our first predominantly Spanish-speaking market and our first entry into the Caribbean,” said Brent Seals, DoorDash’s head of launch. “As we continue to grow globally, it’s a priority for us to invest in and empower the communities we serve.”

Its service will be available throughout the San Juan metropolitan area and is expected to reach more than 1.1 million residents, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

DoorDash will cover the areas of San Juan (neighborhoods including Río Piedras, Hato Rey, Condado, Santurce, Isla Verde, Ocean Park, Montehiedra, Miramar, Old San Juan, Monacillo, Cupey, Caimito, Piñero, Universidad), Guaynabo, Carolina, Bayamón, Canóvanas, and Trujillo Alto.

With the launch, DoorDash will add more than 600 local merchants to its selection of restaurants, including national partners like The Cheesecake Factory and Panda Express and local eateries such as Santaella, Callejeros, Ponte Fresco, and Go Fresh.

It will enter a market that is already served by a number of local and stateside competitors, such as Uber Eats, Glovo, Uva and Dame un Bite.

Through Oct. 31, DoorDash will offer $0 delivery fees on all orders of more than $10 for each customer’s respective first 30 days on the service, the company announced.

To mark its entry into Puerto Rico and support the community, DoorDash is launching a special “Descuento de Dash” promotion available through Nov. 23. For every increment of $20 a customer spends on an order, they will receive a $4 discount code and DoorDash will donate $4 to the Foundation for Puerto Rico to support their efforts in driving economic and social development across the island through programs of business support and incubation.

“We are thrilled DoorDash is investing in Puerto Rico, bringing new local jobs and providing opportunities for local businesses to reach more customers,” said Annie Mayol, president of Foundation for Puerto Rico.

“Foundation for Puerto Rico’s mission is to transform Puerto Rico through social and economic development strategies, and we’re proud to partner with DoorDash who shares our mission to build the local economy by supporting communities and small businesses around the island so they can thrive,” she said.

