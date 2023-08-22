DoorDash now delivers Petco products in Puerto Rico

DoorDash is the largest delivery platform in the United States.

Puerto Rican consumers who need to purchase food, treats or anything their pets need but don’t have enough time to pick up their pets’ products can now use the DoorDash app to have their order picked up at Petco and delivered to their home, the companies recently announced.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. announced an expanded partnership with DoorDash — one of its existing fulfillment partners — to make Petco’s products available nationally via the DoorDash Marketplace. Through the DoorDash mobile app and website, pet parents will have greater access to Petco’s products for delivery.

Petco also unveiled updates within the Petco app, including a streamlined profile for pets’ wellness needs. The pet profile provides a centralized way to stay up to date on pet care — including nutrition, vaccinations and grooming appointment reminders.

In addition, Petco now offers Klarna’s interest-free “Pay in 4” solution for purchases made within the Petco app. Already available on petco.com, across Petco’s more than 1,500 pet care centers in the U.S. and in the Klarna app since August 2021, Klarna’s payment option provides more financial flexibility.

“Our expanded partnership with DoorDash makes Petco’s differentiated assortment of health and wellness products accessible to even more pet parents across the country,” said Darren MacDonald, chief customer officer at Petco. “Combined with new enhancements to the Petco app, we’re continuing to meet the unique needs of pets and pet parents in a way that no one else can.”

More than 10,000 products from Petco are now available on DoorDash Marketplace, including food, treats, beds, bowls, toys and other supplies for a variety of pets such as dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles and birds.

“Ninety-eight percent of DoorDash consumers in the U.S. have access to retail or grocery stores on our platform. The future of commerce is on-demand and local as consumers want faster and easier ways to get the items they need delivered to them right now,” said Fuad Hannon, vice president of new verticals at DoorDash. “Whether it’s the dog food you forgot to grab while out or a treat or toy, consumers now have convenient on-demand access to pets’ whole health needs. Our partnership helps Petco meet consumers where they are and further fulfills DoorDash’s mission to grow and empower local economies.”

Petco emphasized it offers a variety of ways to “meet customers how, where and when they want to shop,” including buy online, pick-up in store; curbside pick-up; same-day delivery; and Repeat Delivery.

Petco’s same-day delivery and eligible Repeat Delivery orders are fulfilled through DoorDash.