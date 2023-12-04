Type to search

Shipping deadlines announced for Christmas deliveries

NIMB Staff December 4, 2023
(Credit: Prathan Chorruangsak | Dreamstime.com)

Consumers planning to ship presents to family and friends this holiday season should make sure these are sent by the deadlines established by each mailing delivery service, such as FedEx, UPS and USPS, to ensure packages arrive on time.

Rolando Medina, managing director of operations at FedEx Express Puerto Rico, stated: “At FedEx, we understand that when customers give us a package to ship to their loved ones, it is not just a box. Be it a Christmas gift or a delicious traditional meal from ‘abuela,’ we are committed to offering a seamless and worry-free shipping experience.”

FedEx advises customers to plan their shipping early. To ensure packages arrive by Christmas Eve in the U.S., they should be sent no later than Dec. 20. For New Year’s Eve or Three Kings Day deliveries, the recommended shipping dates are Dec. 27 and Jan. 2, respectively.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to domestic addresses: Dec. 16 for first class (including greeting cards); Dec. 18 for priority mail; Dec. 20 for priority mail express; and Dec. 16 for USPS ground advantage. 

In addition, United Parcel Service (UPS) has set the following deadlines: Dec. 19 for UPS 3 Day Select; Dec. 20 or Dec. 21 with Saturday delivery options for UPS 2nd Day Air; and Dec. 21 or Dec. 22 with Saturday Delivery options for UPS Next Day Air. For UPS Ground deadlines, customers should check the UPS website for details.

FedEx offers flexible delivery options and convenient tools for businesses and consumers during the busy season. 

These include:

  • Picture Proof of Delivery: This service provides both shippers and recipients visual confirmation that their packages arrived. 

  • FedEx Delivery Manager: Offers package status updates via text and/or email.

  • FedEx Retail Network: FedEx’s presence in Puerto Rico has expanded throughout the years, giving customers easy access to services across the island. Customers can visit one of the 17 FedEx Ship Centers or one of the 107 Walgreens stores in Puerto Rico to ship or pick up packages.

