5 new stores arriving to Plaza Las Américas before year’s end

The management of the Plaza Las Américas shopping center announced the arrival of five new stores and the opening of nine new shops that began doing business in recent weeks.

The new stores that will join Plaza Las Américas this year are: Reservalife, Jewelz & Co., gef France, Sumaq Silver & Jewelry and Daazh. In the periferal area behind the mall, next to Pueblo Supermarket, a new Burlington store, which had been previously announced, will also open.

Reservalife, is a new store in Puerto Rico that believes in offering customers an experience that promotes a healthy lifestyle and encourages the five senses. Its products, such as aromatherapy fragrances, yoga and meditation accessories, among others, promote an active and healthy way of living through diet, exercise, rejuvenation and spiritual well-being. The 1,400 square-foot store will be located in front of the Champs store.

The Jewelz & Co. jewelry store, will be temporarily located on the second level of the corridor between JCPenney and Macy’s, in front of Carolina Herrera, while it builds it nearly 1,000 square-foot store that will be located next to Vans.

Colombian chain store Gef France, which specializes in modern and causal clothing for all ages, will open in a 3,200 square-foot location on the first level of the mall.

Meanwhile, Sumaq Silver and Jewelry, which currently operates from a cart, will open its first store on the second level, in a 1,000 square foot space next to the Carolina Herrera store. Sumaq specializes in modern jewelry, particularly silver and other precious metals from Peru.

Daazh, a local concept of modern and casual women’s clothing, will open its 1,900 square-foot store on the second-level corridor that runds from the Central Atrium to JCPenney.

The opening of the new expansion of the Kokomo store is expected before the end of the year, when it will span about 7,700 square feet.

Meanwhile, a slew of other retailers — Toys 2 Learn, Fashion Lounge, El Churry, Popeyes, Atypical Living, La Nueva Era, Casa Febus Navidad, Macy’s Navidad, the new Walgreens the new Toys 4 Fun — have been in business for several weeks, Plaza Las Américas confirmed.

