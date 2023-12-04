Type to search

‘Tuesday of MCS Club Te Paga’ launches with discounts for members

MCS has extended its relationship with Plaza Las Américas to create offers during the holiday season.

As part of a collaboration, MCS, Plaza Las Américas and Plaza del Caribe have announced “Tuesday of MCS Club Te Paga,” a special day offering exclusive discounts and offers to MCS policyholders at various businesses within these shopping centers.

Scheduled for the last Tuesday of each month, the event started on Nov. 28. It provides an opportunity to enjoy benefits from stores, restaurants and several services.

“At MCS, we continue looking for innovative ways to thank our insureds for their loyalty and trust. Tuesday of MCS Club Te Paga reflects our commitment to offering new experiences and added value to our insureds, while promoting the local economy,” said Rosadaliz Berríos, senior vice president of Customer Experience and Operations.

“We’re excited to be able to strengthen alliances with the best shopping centers on the island, thus giving our insureds a chance to enjoy this day of exclusive offers,” she added.

Edwin Tavárez, general manager of both malls, stated, “Tuesday of MCS Club Te Paga is a great opportunity to welcome MCS’s insureds to our [malls] and provide them with an exceptional shopping experience. This collaboration underscores our commitment to the community, along with our support for initiatives that benefit all participants.”

To access the special offers, policyholders only need to present their MCS medical plan card. The offers will include a range of stores such as boutiques, fashion and footwear stores, restaurants, health and beauty services, and opticians.

This program is available to all MCS policyholders, including those in the commercial line of business and MCS Classicare members.

Tuesday of MCSis part of MCS Club Te Paga, which seeks to improve the quality of life for participants through various benefits and services. For more information and details on offers and participating businesses, click here

