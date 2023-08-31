Type to search

Featured General Biz News

First Citizens Bank arranges $200M financing for New Fortress Energy

Contributor August 31, 2023
New Fortress Energy operates its natural gas delivery operation in the San Juan Bay.

First Citizens Bank has announced that its Capital Equipment Finance group, part of the CIT division, served as lead arranger on a $200 million in financing for New Fortress Energy Inc.

The loan supports New Fortress Energy’s grid stabilization project in Puerto Rico, the financial institution stated.

“We’re focused on providing important support for energy availability, grid stability and cleaner power in Puerto Rico,” said Wes Edens, CEO of New Fortress Energy. “We’re pleased to work with the Capital Equipment Finance team, who provided expertise and agility in arranging financing for these generators.”

“New Fortress Energy is continuing to grow their reputation for expertise in clean, reliable and affordable energy facilities,” said Kevin Ronan, group head for the CIT Capital Equipment Finance team. “I’d like to thank both the New Fortress Energy and Capital Equipment deal teams for their diligent efforts in bringing this financing to a successful closing.”

Working directly with middle market and large-cap businesses, Capital Equipment Finance specializes in providing equipment loans and leases with flexible terms and rates tailored to the equipment and credit strength of the borrower.

New Fortress Energy has been doing business in Puerto Rico for several years, through its liquefied natural gas terminal, which supplies fuel to units 5 and 6 of the San Juan Central power complex.

In January, the commonwealth government announced that it had selected a New Fortress Energy subsidiary, Genera PR, to operate, maintain and eventually decommission the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s aging power-generation assets through a 10-year agreement established via a public-private partnership.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“We seek the support of our colleagues in the diaspora to support our appeal to the federal government and Congress to achieve parity in aid … that impacts the food security of hundreds of thousands of families on the island, as well as other priority topics including stabilizing our weakened energy system, the provision of health services and education.” 

— Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce President Ramón Pérez-Blanco on the importance of collaboration.

 

 

.

More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.