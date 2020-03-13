FirstBank joins Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Women Build’ project to rehab Loíza home

March 13, 2020 255

As part of the Women’s Week celebration, FirstBank female employees, together with a group from Realtors, joined Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico’s “Women Build” initiative for the second phase of the rehabilitation of a family home in the town of Loíza.

“At FirstBank, we remain committed to collaborating with Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico to improve the quality of life of middle- and low-income families in Puerto Rico,” said Catherine Ríos, compliance and community reinvestment officer of FirstBank.

“Our volunteer team of female employees acquired new skills in gardening and refurbishing a recreational area in order to help create spaces that complement the rehabilitation of the Ortiz’s home,” she said.

The tasks performed by the volunteers and the young couple, led by Agronomist José Agustín-Ortiz from the company Lawn Pro, included installing grass and plants and creating a home garden and a recreational area with space to sit.

A group of students from the María Reina Academy also created a mural for the fence.

“We thoroughly enjoy taking part in innovative initiatives like ‘Women Build’ that are aimed at involving women in the rehabilitation or construction of homes donated by Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico,” said Wilma Soto, vice-president and mortgage sales manager at FirstMortgage.

“This time, our team of female employees was joined by a group from Realtors. We contributed not only by doing volunteer work but also by empowering the members of the Ortiz family to boost their self-esteem and achieve a favorable change in their lives,” she said.

Meanwhile Amanda Silva, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico, said the organization is moving forward with its mission to help individuals and middle- and low-income family attain stability, self-sufficiency, and a better future through the acquisition of a home.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.