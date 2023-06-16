FirstBank unveils website focusing on security, accessibility

FirstBank's Digital Transformation and Innovation team with Ginoris Lopez-Lay, executive vice president and director of Strategic Management at the financial institution.

Driven to offer an “innovative experience,” FirstBank has relaunched its website with a new design available to customers in Puerto Rico, Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The site allows users to open deposit accounts and initiate online applications for mortgage loans and credit cards. It also provides tools to identify the best potential product for each customer and compare the bank’s different products and services.

In addition, the website incorporates a help center that provides answers to frequently asked questions and offers solutions for common situations, and includes video tutorials, and offers access to applications for personal and business banking clients, all in one place.

“Here at FirstBank, we are driven by technology, but our true inspiration will always be serving our customers’ needs. Through our new website, we have managed to elevate the experience of our users while facilitating the integration of online services to have products and to be able to execute transactions in their accounts easily and safely,” said Ginoris López-Lay, FirstBank’s executive vice president and director of Strategic Management.

“All of this, as simple as the touch of a button, whenever they want and from wherever they are,” she added.

Meanwhile, Carola Matta, vice president of Digital Transformation and Innovation, said: “This new website allows our customers to start the banking processes and procedures they want at their convenience. Our goal is that each of our customers has a branch in their hands and that they can have a personalized experience.”

“We integrate tools that allow each user to find solutions in an easy and informed way through comparative tables of different products, agile navigation and search methods within the page,” she said.

Other features of the website include chat capabilities and a blog with educational information about FirstBank’s products, services and topics of interest. The new site was also designed taking into consideration the best accessibility practices for people with disabilities, bank officials said.