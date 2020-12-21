Former Sprint executive ventures into retail with Pisadas de Barcelona

Mumka Shoes "Is a line in tune with the lifestyle and consumers in Puerto Rico for its freshness and its artistic, attractive and fun designs," Torres-Cuesta said

Former long-time Sprint executive Yolanda “Yoly” Torres-Cuesta has shifted from telecommunications to retail, with the recent opening of Pisadas de Barcelona, a $35,000 venture into sustainable footwear.

The virtual concept features footwear from the Mumka Shoes line for women and children, as well as bags and backpacks.

In January 2020, Torres-Cuesta decided to leave the telecom industry after 25 years, with plans to move from Puerto Rico to Barcelona, Spain to start fresh. However, the COVID-19 pandemic changed her plans, so she decided to bring Barcelona to Puerto Rico instead.

“I decided to embark on this business adventure, understanding the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “I had always dreamed of creating a new business concept, where my experience would add value and be successful in the local market.”

“I learned about Mumka Shoes on my last trip to Barcelona, and their styles captivated me. It is a line in tune with the lifestyle and consumers in Puerto Rico for its freshness and its artistic, attractive and fun designs, but at the same time responsible with the environment,” she said.

“It’s a unique proposal, which allows consumers to connect with artistic footwear that I haven’t seen at any other retailer,” she said. “The sum of all these factors has given way to the beautiful business adventure that we present to the market today and over which we’re extremely enthusiastic.”

Orders placed through the online store are mailed or delivered in person — in the San Juan metropolitan area — said Torres-Cuesta, who has the exclusive rights to the brand in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

Next year, she plans to add other categories to complement the offer, including jewelry and decorative items for the home, among others.

