Solid waste management co. EC Waste to sell 70 excess units

About 70 units are up for auction.

Solid waste management and disposal company, EC Waste, announced that as part of its policy of periodic renewal of the vehicle fleet, it has put up for sale some 70 vehicles and equipment classified as surplus.

“We renew our fleet periodically to keep our equipment in optimal conditions,” said Jorge Alexis Meléndez, health, safety and environmental compliance director of the company.

“On this occasion, we have put trucks, diggers, shredders and other heavy equipment that are in good condition up for sale through auction,” he said.

Anyone may participate in the auction and equipment will start at a bidding price of $100, to generate interest, company officials said.

In September 2020, EC Waste announced its acquisition of Republic Services of Puerto Rico, which included its equipment and vehicles.

“Because of this, EC Waste’s fleet increased substantially. These items have gone through a rigorous inspection to ensure that they are indeed in good condition and comply with all safety requirements,” said Meléndez.

The equipment is up for sale through this LINK, and to register click HERE.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.