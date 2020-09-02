EC Waste buys Republic Services de Puerto Rico

September 2, 2020 491

Solid waste management company EC Waste, announced the acquisition of Republic Services de Puerto Rico, a subsidiary of Republic Services Inc., as well as the integration of its employees, management, client portfolio and landfills in Ponce and Salinas, as of Sept 1.

The financial terms of the transaction were undisclosed.

“The acquisition of Republic Services of Puerto Rico enhances EC Waste’s existing capacities by adding two Subtitle D landfills and a transfer station,” said EC Waste President Randy Jensen. “As the island’s leading waste management provider, we’re excited to continue serving Puerto Rico and to add to our local investment.”

The executive also explained that “this acquisition ensures that we continue to be highly competitive, that we take advantage of our existing capabilities and that we expand our reach with the operation of an additional transfer station and 42 routes.”

The company will now operate four landfill systems on the island, located in Ponce, Salinas, Humacao and Peñuelas, which fully comply with Subtitle D of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and the Environmental Quality Board’s Management of Non-Hazardous Solid Waste regulations.

With some 400 local employees — who provide waste solutions for more than 100,000 residential clients and 8,500 commercial clients — its services include the collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and recovery of resources.

EC Waste also operates and manages 3 transfer stations

Another aspect that stands out in this transaction is the exchange of roles, as a local company is acquiring first-rate employees and assets from one of the largest waste management companies in the world.

“In the midst of the last six economically challenging years, we fulfilled our commitment to Puerto Rico and its people, and we made capital investments of more than $155 million,” Jensen said.

“This is a testament to the excellent team we have, the fast growing business we have established and the advantage of owning and operating the entire chain of waste management, from collection to final disposal,” he said.

EC Waste also provides a high-tech operating platform to improve the customer and employee experience, through which they can request and schedule services, get customer signatures, as well as make payments and multiple transactions that facilitate interactions from various points of contact.