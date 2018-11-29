Skift, Foundation for P.R. collaborate on Visitor’s Economy recovery initiatives

November 29, 2018 141

The Foundation for Puerto Rico and the Skift Foundation announced their strategic alliance for the island’s long-term recovery through a series of initiatives, the organizations announced.

The Skift Foundation has been working with Foundation for Puerto Rico to share knowledge, new trends in the travel industry and their professional network. That commitment now extends to help with the Foundation for Puerto Rico program “Bottom Up Destination Recovery Initiative,” whose purpose is to accelerate the economic recovery of Puerto Rico’s communities by adopting the Visitor Economy as a strategy.

The Bottom Up program includes the identification and development of small businesses, the creation of a destination plan to organize and promote the communities’ attractions to increase the average visitor stay in Puerto Rico, so people can move around the island and experience the diversity of experiences available here.

“We are honored that Skift was inspired by our work after their visit to Puerto Rico to affirm their commitment to social innovation by establishing the Skift Foundation and grateful that they selected us as their first collaborator,” said María Jaunarena, EVP of Foundation for Puerto Rico.

“This alliance will allow us to leverage resources, networks and knowledge of the global travel industry in support of the work we do together with communities to boost their sustainable economic development,” she said.

The Skift Foundation team will join Foundation for Puerto Rico’s efforts in Punta Santiago, Humacao in collaboration with the nonprofit organization PECES, and other groups in the sector. The program will consist of monetary grants as well as workshops and training in promotion and marketing, brand design, service culture, and digital presence strategies.

Earlier this year, as part of its annual retreat, the Skift team volunteered to do reforestation work in the Humacao Nature Reserve, an important natural resource for the community and tourism in the region that was badly damaged by Hurricane María.

This alliance is already amplifying Puerto Rico’s exposure as Tiplr, a global platform where travelers share traveling tips, selected Foundation for Puerto Rico digital platform, VIEWPR, as its Editor Travel Tips Picks.