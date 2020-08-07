Foundation for Puerto Rico, Clinton Foundation join forces to help small businesses

August 7, 2020 118

Foundation for Puerto Rico has joined forces with the Clinton Global Initiative Action Network to conduct a virtual series of Educational Seminars on Resilience Small Business in Puerto Rico, comprising four virtual workshops focused on increasing the economic resilience of small businesses, the nonprofits said.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, nonprofit organizations, the government, entrepreneurs, and small business owners must be prepared to face not only the crisis that the pandemic represents, but also the ravages of an atmospheric event during this hurricane season, which already produced its first effects in the region after the passage of the Isaías storm,” said Foundation for Puerto Rico President Annie Mayol.

Four free panels will be held in the next two weeks, each focused on a different sector of the economy, such as retail stores, restaurants and food services, artists and artisans, and tourism and hospitality. The virtual workshops will take place August 4, 6, 10 and 12 at 2 p.m.

“In this historical moment the world is experiencing, resilience takes on even greater relevance. It’s vital for the economy, both in Puerto Rico and in the world, to develop resilience in small entrepreneurs. They’re to a large extent the backbone of the island’s economy,” said Lissy De Santis, CEO of the Clinton Global Initiative.