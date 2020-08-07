Albizu University gets federal injection for scholarship program

August 7, 2020 69

Psychology students interested in pursuing graduate studies at the Albizu University San Juan Campus and its Clinical Psychology program could benefit from new financial aid, the college announced.

The institution has received approval from the U.S. Health Services and Resources Administration (HRSA) to admit students to its Scholarships for Disadvantaged Students program. The scholarship will allow Albizu University to award up to $650,000 in financial aid each year, for a period of five years.

The Scholarships for Disadvantaged Students program seeks to expand diversity in the composition of the group of health professionals, giving grants to educational institutions dedicated to different branches of medicine, as well as behavioral and mental health studies.

The purpose is for these institutions in turn to help students in financial need and members of racial or ethnic minorities with the costs of their university studies. It also gives them the opportunity to serve in communities that lag behind in access to health services.

“With the HRSA’s approval, Albizu University will be able to award scholarships to candidates who study full time in the PsyD Clinical Psychology program at the San Juan Campus, a program that is accredited by the American Psychological Association,” said campus Dean Julio Santana.

According to the HRSA’s norms, the university will select qualifying students and determine each of their needs. Financial aid will be provided to pay for tuition, and cover expenses related to studies and housing.