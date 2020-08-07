CBP San Juan Seizes 600 sets of counterfeit Apple AirPods

August 7, 2020 131

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) San Juan Field Operations announced the seizure of 600 sets of fake Apple AirPods imported into Puerto Rico from Hong Kong via mail.

Had these goods been genuine, the estimated manufacturer suggested retail price would have been about $119,400.

During the month of June, CBP seized another 560 fake Apple Airpods from a shipment sent from Hong Kong, as this media outlet reported.

“Importers must exercise reasonable care when purchasing products from international vendors for resale in the US territory,” said Leida Colón, assistant director of field operations for trade.

“The extremely low price is usually a fake branding indicator and the product may not have all the features that the customer expects,” she said.

The majority of the counterfeits seized in the San Juan Field Office are illegitimate goods in the jewelry, handbags, electronics, footwear, clothing and prescription drugs product categories. The source economies for most of these items are Hong Kong and China.

During this summer, the San Juan Field Office has also seized fake Nintendo mini consoles, 1,000 luxury and brand watches, designer pendants, jewelry and watches, and 844 counterfeit alloy wheels.