Skift, Foundation for P.R. partner for recovery efforts at Punta Santiago

As part of the “Bottom Up Destination Recovery Initiative,” 40 Skift employees, including its CEO Rafat Ali, joined forces with Foundation for Puerto Rico in a reforestation effort at Punta Santiago in Humacao.

In collaboration with local non-governmental organizations Para la Naturaleza and P.E.C.E.S., as well as Enactus from the University of Puerto Rico and the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources, the group planted trees in Humacao’s Efraín Archilla Diez Natural Reserve. Humacao, a key tourism hub in the region, was severely damaged by Hurricane María.

Skift is the largest intelligence platform in the tourism industry providing media, insights and marketing to key sectors of travel with more than a million monthly website visits and close to half a million followers on social media.

“We are grateful and eager to continue to collaborate with local and international organizations, share knowledge, best practices and work together to drive Puerto Rico’s economic development as we move forward with the Bottom Up Destination Recovery Initiative helping communities become destinations for the world,” said María Jaunarena, executive vice [resident of Foundation for Puerto Rico, adding that Skift’s team visit will expand and add depth to the network of organizations working together to increase the number of visitors Puerto Rico welcomes yearly.

The Skift team will meet today with Brad Dean, CEO of the new Destination Marketing Organization and several members of the DMO marketing team.

“Skift is a progressive change agent that drives innovation throughout our industry,” said Dean. “In addition to positively impacting our local economy and our destination, Skift is helping shape our future by giving Puerto Rico’s DMO a unique opportunity to interact with some of the most talented thought leaders in our industry.”