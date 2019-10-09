Four Points by Sheraton in Caguas undergoing $7M renovation

October 9, 2019 180

The Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Caguas announced that 15 years after opening as the first hotel in the region, it will be unveiling a $7 million renovation of its facilities during the upcoming Christmas season.

The hotel is betting on the progress of the local economy and the island’s human resources, Miguel Rivas, general manager of the property, said.

“The work that began last summer includes the remodeling of 10,000 square feet, between activity rooms and outdoor areas, which undoubtedly positions our facility as one of the main options in the island’s wedding and social events market,” he said.

In addition to these areas, Rivas said the renovation work also extends to the 34 suites and 91 rooms, which include king beds and two queen beds with views of the pool and golf course.

In that sense, the executive said, “even though we have traditionally distinguished ourselves as one of the hotels preferred by corporate guests, the truth is that in recent years we have also registered a substantial increase in the number of guests who simply wish to enjoy their vacations.”

“Precisely because of this recent trend, we have decided to invest in the remodeling of our outdoor areas, such as the pool, bars and restaurants. And, taking into account that vacation market, we will be the first property to develop a personalized gastronomic route, starting from the Four Points to the mountain,” said Rivas. “In other words, it will be a genuine Puerto Rican ‘chinchorreo’ for our clientele.”

On the other hand, Four Points Sales Director Hermes Croatto said the remodeling will include a new restaurant that will be named La Central, in honor of the sugar mills of yesteryear in Caguas.

“This novel gastronomic space unique in Puerto Rico will carry with it an industrial style alluding to a modern sugar mill. This restaurant will be distinguished by good local food within an experience dating back to the times of the sugar industry,” Croatto said.

Meanwhile, Rivas explained that hotels that are on par with Four Points standards require remodeling from time to time to keep up with the hotel industry internationally and continue to provide the best facilities and service visiting clients.

“We expect for this extensive remodeling to be ready to celebrate the Christmas season in a big way and to provide remodeled spaces that live up to our brand,” Rivas said.

The project will produce 80 jobs during the remodeling phase and 20 permanent ones, in addition to the 180 jobs currently on its payroll, he said.

The Four Points by Sheraton in Caguas, which also houses a casino, opened Oct. 28, 2004.

