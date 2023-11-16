Foxwoods El San Juan Casino marks 2 yrs. with new projects

Eric Rodríguez, general manager of the Foxwoods El San Juan Casino.

As it marks its second anniversary in Puerto Rico, the Foxwoods El San Juan Casino is embarking on several projects, including the inauguration of a new entrance that provides access from the outside of the property, at a cost of $500,000.

In an interview with News is my Business, Eric Rodríguez, general manager of the casino, said one of the goals is to reach more local patrons, specifically those who do not necessarily want to enter the hotel lobby to access the gaming venue.

“There are many hotels and small inns around our property that don’t have casinos. Some of those guests come to our lobby, to the bar and may dress up for that. But we wanted to make it easier for the local market, and we wanted to make them feel comfortable,” he said, of the new entryway that was about a year in the making.

The design took into consideration the historic properties of the Foxwoods El San Juan Casino, which is known for its elaborate mahogany walls and sparkly chandeliers. The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, owner and operator of the Foxwoods Casino in CT, announced in early 2021 a $12.5 million investment to reopen the iconic casino at the Fairmont El San Juan hotel in Isla Verde, which had been shuttered for several years.

Rodríguez said the owners will be on hand this week to participate in the second anniversary of the casino and take part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new entrance.

This weekend, as part of the anniversary celebration, the casino will also officially launch the partnership between Foxwoods and Digital sports entertainment and gaming company DraftKings, which was announced in April 2022, but was pending licensing and regulatory approvals from Puerto Rico gaming authorities, Rodríguez said.

“That should happen in December or early January. This is the biggest sports betting company in the world,” he said.

Also, in the pipeline is introducing 53 new slot machine games, some of which are brand-new to the market and were introduced in the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas in October, Rodríguez said.