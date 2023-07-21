Free programming, microprocessors workshops open for middle school students

Each participant will receive a STEM Boxed Kit by mail, a box filled with materials that will allow them to continue creating while having fun and help them complete the course.

Looking to attract and support more Puerto Rican youth in their formation and education in STEM careers (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, alongside its STEM Education Program, has announced an open call for its upcoming virtual workshop session.

It is aimed at middle school students from the Puerto Rico Department of Education, as well as students from private schools and homeschoolers in grades 5 to 8, who are residents of the island.

These workshops are offered free of charge, with 500 spaces available. To apply, those interested in participating must register before Aug. 11 through the following link.

Approximately 500 students will be selected based on the order of registration and will be assigned to cohorts between August and December. The next course, which lasts for five weeks, will start on Sept. 9. Each student, along with their parent or guardian, must complete registration and have access to the Internet, a computer, laptop or mobile device.

The edition of the program, supported by Terminal34, Fundación Atención Atención, and the Medtronic Foundation, will focus on programming and microprocessors. Young participants will learn the basics of using algorithms in programming, defining and manipulating variables, and implementing interaction in programs, among other concepts.

Additionally, each participant will receive a STEM Boxed Kit by mail, a box filled with materials that will allow them to continue creating while having fun and help them complete the course.

“The Science Trust is committed to providing students, from early stages, with the tools and fundamental knowledge to succeed in STEM-driven careers. Initiatives like this, led by our STEM Education Program, allow us to harness that potential and pave the way for a technology-aligned future, while also contributing to our society,” said Science Trust CEO Lucy Crespo.

This is the third edition of the STEM Boxed Kit, and to date, the program has reached more than 1,800 young people in STEM Education.