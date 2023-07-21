City Electric Supply opens 2nd location in Puerto Rico

City Electric Service is a construction material chain providing a range of electrical equipment. Its offerings include tools, parts, batteries, cable and lighting.

City Electric Supply (CES) announced the opening of its second branch location in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, less than two years after the opening of the first store in Cataño.

The new location is “strategically placed to bridge the gap for customers between the East and West.”

“Ultimately, we’re trying to open locations across the island by continuing to head west,” said CES Senior Regional Manager Mike Bertone. “This is a great point for us to open another location. As CES opens more branches, we’re going to continue helping the existing stores here be successful. Our team here in Puerto Rico is incredible, and we really appreciate the job they do for us.”

From finding the right location to preparing for the grand opening that recently took place, the Arecibo branch took less than eight months to open. It is safe to say that the branch is already making a splash.

The team is working on a four-year solar farm project, which is minutes away, executives said.

“The customers are excited that we’re just five minutes away,” said Regional Manager Aramis Montenegro. “This Arecibo branch will be able to work hand in hand with the first Puerto Rico branch to help each other. It’s a major milestone to open a little further west and start to bridge the gap geographically. Now, we can service customers further away than before and reach new ones.”

Earlier this year, the administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced an infrastructure law to deliver more than $1.4 billion to repair roads and bridges in Puerto Rico and four additional territories. CES Arecibo is on PR-2, in a stand-alone building with parking space and additional storage, which is “is ready to service new and existing customers,” company officials said.

“It’s exciting to be opening the Arecibo location here on the island,” said CES Arecibo Branch Manager José Rodríguez. “My team and I have been trusted with a big responsibility, and it’s a dream come true to bring this to life and service this local market.”