City Electric Supply opening 2nd Puerto Rico location on June 22

City Electric Supply (CES), a family-owned electrical wholesale distributor headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is opening its second location on the island on June 22 in Arecibo.

In a press release, CES noted that as the mainland U.S. construction market is growing in key sectors, including commercial, industrial, and residential, and is projected to achieve an Average Annual Growth Rate (AAGR) of more than 3% from this year through 2026. CES plans to continue supporting the ongoing growth in the industry.

In the first three months of 2023, the electrical wholesale distributor opened 13 new branches across the United States.

“We’re excited to be expanding our footprint in Puerto Rico just two years after opening our first location on the island,” said Co-COO John Gray. “It all starts with finding the right people. That’s a top priority each time we open a new branch. So, we can continue providing our customers with what they’re used to — unmatched, personalized service.”

In February, President Biden’s administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced an infrastructure law to deliver more than $1.14 billion to repair roads and bridges in Puerto Rico and four additional territories.

The second CES Puerto Rico location is in the northwest coastal town of Arecibo, on PR-2, one of the island’s major roads. The new branch is west of the company’s first location in Cataño by about 45 minutes.

“From start to finish, it took us about eight months to get everything set up for this Arecibo location,” said Senior Regional Manager Mike Bertone. “Right off of the main road in a stand-alone building, this location has plenty of parking and additional storage in the front and back to meet the needs of CES customers.”

“It’s exciting to be opening another CES location here on the island of Puerto Rico,” said CES Arecibo Branch Manager Jose Rodriguez. “My team and I have been trusted with a big responsibility, and it’s a dream come true to bring this to life and service this local market.”

City Electric Supply has a large presence in the southeast region of the United States. Heading into 2023, the company expanded in other states to grow its national footprint. CES opened 13 new locations in nine states through March of 2023. CES opened three branches in Texas, two in Tennessee, and continued to add branches up north. CES Fenton opened and is now the company’s 10th location in Michigan. CES Avon opened as the company’s 13th location in Indiana. Opening more locations across states like Texas, CES is growing to service customers across major cities like Houston.

“We’re trying to expand our web of branches here in Michigan, and we wanted to put a new CES location in Fenton,” said Michigan East District Manager Brad Jenks. “This CES location will help connect some dots between our existing branches, such as Brighton, Waterford, and Lansing, to help support our existing business and help new customers with their needs as well.”

“Opening CES Houston Westchase will help us connect some existing branches in areas nearby. CES Rosenburg is on the west side of Houston, and CES has stores in places like Katy and Stafford. CES Katy is about 40 minutes from the Stafford location. This Westchase location is going to plug a hole right in the middle of that route,” Houston South District Manager Daren Thode explained.

As CES continues to grow, in 2023, “customers can expect continued quality service” at over 550 locations across the United States, company officials said. CES is dedicated to providing personalized service and support for customers in the residential, commercial, and industrial marketplace.