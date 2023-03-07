Freedom Boat Club debuts in Puerto Rico with 1st location in Fajardo

The flagship location will be located at Safe Harbor Puerto del Rey marina.

Freedom Boat Club and a division of Brunswick Corp. announced expansion into Puerto Rico of the membership boat club’s first location on the island, in Fajardo, where it seeks to provide access to some of the world’s top fishing and top three ranked beaches in the Caribbean.

The announcement represents the first boat club to operate in the territory, providing members unlimited access to its fleet of boats and globally across Freedom’s 380 locations through its reciprocal access program, company officials said.

“We believe there is an opportunity to successfully expand Freedom Boat Club across Puerto Rico as one of the world’s top boating destinations and one of the most popular activities in the region,” said Louis Chemi, vice president of the Freedom Franchise Network.

“This expansion into Puerto Rico represents the beginning of our continued efforts to replicate the successful model we have built stateside and provide a pathway to introduce more global consumers to the on-water lifestyle,” he said.

The club’s new location will be at the Safe Harbor Puerto del Rey marina and the franchise will be owned and operated by Mike Centeno, a Puerto Rican entrepreneur with a passion for water sports and who has more than 20 years of experience building businesses on the island and across the Northeast.

Safe Harbor continues to be a longtime partner of Freedom Boat Club with some of the most exceptional marinas and boating destinations, the company said.

“We believe Puerto Rico is a prime market for the growth of Freedom Boat Club,” Centeno said. “This is the first in what we expect to be multiple new locations around the island, and we’re excited to take this first step in introducing the Freedom Boat Club model to boaters across Puerto Rico.”

Freedom’s first Puerto Rico location is officially welcoming new members for the 2023 boating season and will be hosting a meet-and-greet for potential new members on March 11.