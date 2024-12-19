Friends of Puerto Rico gets $600K grant to launch Respond PR program

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Angelique Sina, president of Friends of Puerto Rico

Friends of Puerto Rico has received a $600,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) to launch the Respond PR program, designed to support small businesses and entrepreneurs in northwestern Puerto Rico.

The EDA grant, matched with $150,000 in local funding, will establish a technical assistance program providing education, training and access to funding, nonprofit officials said.

The Respond PR program will focus on fostering resilience, innovation and economic growth, primarily in Puerto Rico’s underserved northwest region, including the municipalities of Las Marías and San Sebastián, through the Aguadilla Business Center.

“This grant represents a lifeline for small business owners and entrepreneurs,” said Angelique Sina, president of Friends of Puerto Rico. “Not only will it help retain and create better-paying jobs, but it will also provide the tools and resources needed to ensure long-term sustainability and economic resilience.”

The Respond PR program will include the following initiatives:

Resilience education courses : Specialized training and technical assistance focused on digital transformation, operational continuity and market expansion.

: Specialized training and technical assistance focused on digital transformation, operational continuity and market expansion. Opportunities through mentorship programs: Demo days and events connecting entrepreneurs with funders and capital opportunities.

Demo days and events connecting entrepreneurs with funders and capital opportunities. New development : Skills courses and business support networks that foster collaboration and innovation between new and established entrepreneurs.

: Skills courses and business support networks that foster collaboration and innovation between new and established entrepreneurs. Business continuity promotion: Comprehensive guidance on disaster preparedness, supply chain management and legal preparedness for future disruptions.

The program aims to engage at least 500 small business owners, provide more than 500 cumulative training hours, deliver 400 hours of one-on-one counseling, and create 20 to 25 new jobs while retaining 250 existing positions.

“We’re excited to host this vital project at the Aguadilla Business Center,” said Aguadilla Mayor Julio Roldán. “It will be instrumental in driving economic recovery and empowering small businesses in our region, helping them build a more resilient and prosperous future.”