Frito Lay production plant in Barceloneta marks 40 years

PepsiCo Puerto Rico produces a variety of snacks at its plant in Barceloneta, including the typical "chicharrones," or fried pork rinds sold under the Frito Lay brand.

PepsiCo is marking 40 years of the Frito Lay plant it has been operating in Barceloneta for the past four decades, and which it plans to turn into “one of the best operations of the region with the highest standards, best practices, and sustainability.”

“During this time, we have added value and contributed to the island’s economy by installing technological, logistics, innovation, and leadership infrastructure throughout our supply chain, thus creating smiles among our customers, clients, and suppliers,” said Juan Wipe, PepsiCo Foods general manager for Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands.

PepsiCo has 40 production plants in Latin America.

In the last four years, PepsiCo has made investments that exceed $10.8 million, mainly focused on the Barceloneta plant’s technology and infrastructure.

The plant produces more than 6 million tons of food yearly to supply the local demand of products that Boricuas love, such as Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Isleños, and Funyuns. Moreover, the plant’s strategic location allows a portion of the production to be exported to the US Virgin Islands and Panama.

Currently, Frito Lay Puerto Rico generates more than 500 direct jobs, of which 130 are in the Barceloneta plant.

“There are people who have worked with us for more than 35 years. Many of them have retired from the company, but some of their relatives have continued their tradition,” said Wipe.

“This makes us proud because it means that we are a great place to work, transcending from one generation to the next, creating the local flavor. We have jobs with long-term prospective careers, training, and innovative models of flexibility and benefits. We have been part of the island for four decades and we have grown together and built a legacy of success and prosperity,” he said.

“We will continue adding value with a culture of service and solidarity for our people and for the communities where we live and operate,” said Wipe.

PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue worldwide in 2021, driven by a food and beverage portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream.