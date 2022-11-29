Workshop seeks to promote entrepreneurship in women

Tasha Prados, marketing strategist and CEO of Duraca Strategic.

The Metro Women’s Business Center will present the Launch your dream business in 90 days workshop, to support for women who have an idea for a business with a social impact but don’t know how to get off the ground.

The free workshops is slated for Nov. 30 at 12 noon, at the University of Puerto Rico’s Bayamón campus. Special guest Tasha Prados, marketing strategist and CEO of Duraca Strategic, will share a roadmap to go from zero to launch, what steps to take and in what order, how to avoid common mistakes, methods to get financing and clients, marketing strategies, and achieve the self-esteem to become a confident entrepreneur, among other concepts.

“More and more women are starting their own businesses, be it to meet a market need, achieve a latent desire, or simply to achieve economic autonomy and empowerment,” said Angelique Sina, president of Friends of Puerto Rico, the entity that oversees the Metro Women’s Business Center.

“This workshop is one of many initiatives that we celebrate as part of our mission to develop more companies founded in Puerto Rico. It is essential to continue supporting our businesswomen with advice and education,” she said.

Prados partners with organizations “driven by passion and purpose” to help them maximize their impact through business consulting, branding, and marketing strategy. She has 10 years of experience in project management, communications and marketing with the world’s leading brands, publishers, and nonprofit organizations.

The Metro Women’s Business Center Bayamón is a space focused on supporting the creation of small businesses led by women in Puerto Rico, and is a collaboration among Friends of Puerto Rico, the US Small Business Administration, and the UPR-Bayamón.