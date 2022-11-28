Puerto Rico’s southwestern inns, businesses ‘ready for winter season’

The "Puente de Piedra" in Cabo Rojo is one of the most unique destinations in the southwestern region.

While temperatures drop in the US mainland, several business associations from the municipalities of Guánica, Lajas, and Cabo Rojo confirmed they are “ready to receive the thousands of visitors who travel to Puerto Rico every year to relax while enjoying the sun and gastronomy, during the Christmas season.”

“Paradores,” and small inns in the southwest corner are seeing a spike in bookings for the holidays that began with the long Thanksgiving weekend and extend to Jan. 8, 2023. In addition, they said having experienced an increase in bookings for groups and family celebrations.

“Paradores de Puerto Rico, together with the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, is celebrating the 49th anniversary of the program, and we have a very attractive offer of ‘Stay two nights or more and receive a $49 discount.’ This offer is valid until Dec. 29, 2022,” said Xavier A. Ramírez, co-owner and general manager of the Combate Beach Resort.

The municipalities of Guánica, Lajas, and Cabo Rojo face the Caribbean Sea and are interconnected by several state forests and the National Wildlife Refuge and represent a well-rounded tourism destination.

In addition to its beautiful beaches, historical sites, and world-class ecotourism attractions, there are hundreds of restaurants, museums, theaters, sporting events, cultural festivals, and companies for water sports equipment rental, among others.

In addition, the nightlife in the villages of Boquerón, El Combate, Puerto Real, and La Parguera, complement its rich tourism offer, along with dozens of other attractions, events, and restaurants in the towns of San German, Sabana Grande, Yauco, Hormigueros, and Mayagüez, tourism executives said.

Many businesses in the region have launched offers for “Black November,” offering discounts, like the 30% off for stays in 2023 at the Combate Beach Resort.

Christian Rivera, co-owner of the Parador Guánica 1929, said the most residents and businesses in Puerto Rico’s southwestern municipalities, tourism is the main tool to generate socioeconomic activity, attract new money, and create jobs.

He said businesses will place special emphasis on attracting the 6 million Puerto Ricans residing in the United States to travel through the international airports of Aguadilla and Ponce, located in the region.

“Our communities, businesses, and attractions in the southwest are ready to provide an unforgettable experience. In addition to local and foreign tourists, we know that the diaspora always wants to visit the island during Christmas,” said Ramírez.

“Their love for Puerto Rico and desire to share with their family and friends is a magnet to visit us. We’re providing reliable information so that they plan to come to Puerto Rico during the winter season,” he said.

“Our beaches in the Caribbean Sea are exquisite and all access routes are open; and the lighting, infrastructure, and main attractions are operating, and ready to receive visitors of all ages, tastes, and budgets,” Ramírez said.