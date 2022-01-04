Frommer’s includes San Juan in its ‘10 Best Places to Go’ in US in ’22

“The island’s exciting capital city has endured all of that and bounced back to reclaim its rightful place as a major tourism draw,” Frommer’s stated. (Credit: Vilaimages | Dreamstime.com)

Frommer’s Travel Guide has put together a list of its 10 Best Places to Go in the United States this coming year, which includes San Juan, which it describes as “newly revitalized following its quincentenary.”

“With COVID-19 still a major concern, the Frommer’s staff struggled with whether to publish our annual Best Places article for 2022,” the publication stated.

“Last year, we temporarily shelved our longstanding tradition in favor of a list of destinations that promote a deeper understanding of the United States,” it noted.

Frommer’s Editorial Director Pauline Frommer revealed the list on ABC’s Good Morning America on New Year’s Day.

The list determined by Frommer’s’ global team of editors and writers also include: The Great Lakes; Oklahoma; Charleston, South Carolina; Kennedy Space Center; New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, West Virginia; Yellowstone National Park; The Kenai Peninsula, Alaska; New York City; and Las Vegas.

“This year, we decided to stick with a domestic focus. As many people discovered during the pandemic, the United States is a multifaceted travel destination, with vistas that dazzle the eye, attractions that expand the mind and imagination, food that tickles the tongue, and people who will welcome you like long-lost cousins,” the publication stated.

“Puerto Rico has faced more than its fair share of challenges in the past few years: hurricanes, earthquakes, months-long power outages, and Washington’s indifference [lobbing paper towels at the populace doesn’t count], to name a few,” it added.

“But the island’s exciting capital city has endured all of that and bounced back to reclaim its rightful place as a major tourism draw, with freshly completed repairs to storm-damaged resorts and cutting-edge new attractions such as Distrito T-Mobile, a splashy dining-and-entertainment venue near the Convention Center,” it said.

“Of course, endurance is nothing new in a town that celebrated its 500th birthday in 2021. Soak up some of that history as well as San Juan’s unique combo of European, African, and Indigenous influences everywhere from cobblestoned, pastel-tinted Old San Juan (pictured above) to the roadside food stands and traditional music and folk festivals of Loíza on the eastern end of the metropolitan area,” the publication stated.