FCC launches new affordable broadband connectivity subsidy program

The agency’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program transitions to new Affordable Connectivity Program. (Credit: Timon Schneider | Dreamstime.com)

Following Congressional directives in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Federal Communications Commission officially launched the Affordable Connectivity Program, the $14.2 billion successor program to the Emergency Broadband Benefit which helped almost 9 million afford internet access during the pandemic.

Effective now, eligible households are encouraged to apply to receive up to $30 per month discount toward internet service, the agency confirmed.

Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

“The response to the Emergency Broadband Benefit proved what many knew to be true: the cost of high-speed internet is out of reach for too many of us,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

“Now with the long-term Affordable Connectivity Program, we have the opportunity to enroll even more households and help ensure they can afford the internet connections they need for work, school, health care and more for years,” she said.

A household is eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program if a member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:

Has an income that is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines;

Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline;

Participates in Tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal TANF, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations;

Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020, 2020-2021, or 2021-2022 school year;

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year; or

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income program.