Frontier Airlines launches new Orlando/Aguadilla service

Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines launched service for the first time between Orlando International Airport and Rafael Hernandez International Airport in Aguadilla, offering three to four weekly flights that will represent a $7 million benefit for the island.

The new connection between Florida and Puerto Rico is the airline’s 13th route serving the island from destinations in the US mainland and the Caribbean.

The MCO-BQN route uses A321 aircraft with a total of 230 seats, and the 2-hour and 41-minute flights add about 36,000 seats to current inventory, Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado said. The $7 million economic impact will be generated from March to December 2022.

“The Government of Puerto Rico continues to work on expanding the air access options within all the airports on our island while remaining committed to increasing economic activity from the tourism industry within all regions of Puerto Rico,” Mercado said.

“This new route positions our island as an even more attractive and accessible destination to visit, while contributing to the creation of new jobs in the western region,” said Mercado.

During an event at the Aguadilla airport to mark the first flight, Frontier announced the winner of its recently conducted Tropical Tails contest, which invited consumers to choose the next endangered animal to be featured on the tail of a Frontier aircraft.

There were more than 86,000 votes received during the contest period and the coquí llanero, a tiny tree frog found in Puerto Rico, was deemed the winner.

“Today is a doubly exciting day as America’s Greenest Airline celebrates new service from Orlando to Aguadilla and also honors the endangered Puerto Rican coquí llanero as the winner of our recent Tropical Tails contest,” said Alfredo Gonzalez, international sales manager, Frontier Airlines.

“Our new service to Aguadilla further bolsters our growing commitment to Puerto Rico. As the top consumer vote-getter in the contest, the coquí will be featured on an upcoming Frontier plane tail furthering our mission to highlight the plight of endangered species,” he said.

“We’re thrilled about the addition of Frontier’s new route connecting Orlando and Aguadilla to our already expansive list of nonstop routes to Puerto Rico. This new flight will benefit our diaspora immensely, and will allow Orlando residents, and those with connecting flights, to easily explore our Island’s west coast,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

“We’re also incredibly honored that the coquí llanero, which is such a staple to the Island, has been chosen by voters as the next animal to be featured on the tail of one of Frontier’s new aircraft and cannot wait to see this come to life,” he said.