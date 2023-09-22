Garage Isla Verde breaks ground on $10M Mercedes-Benz dealership in Ponce

The strategic investment aims to expand Mercedes-Benz's “legacy of luxury, innovation and excellence” to southern Puerto Rico.

Garage Isla Verde, the exclusive representative of the Mercedes-Benz brand in Puerto Rico, has broken ground on the future 35,000 square-foot Mercedes-Benz of Ponce dealership, with a $10 million investment.

The investment aims to expand Mercedes-Benz’s “legacy of luxury, innovation and excellence” to southern Puerto Rico, a region that the brand believes represents a significant growth opportunity.

“The expansion to Ponce is a tangible example of our continued commitment to Puerto Rico and its people. We want to bring the Mercedes-Benz experience to every corner of the island, and Mercedes-Benz of Ponce is a firm step in that direction,” said Carlos Manuel Quiñones, president of Garage Isla Verde and the new Mercedes Benz of Ponce.

The project will create more than 35 direct, indirect and induced jobs during its construction phases.

Mercedes-Benz of Ponce is expected to open its doors in the first quarter of 2025, inviting residents and visitors to experience the combination of luxury and performance that Mercedes-Benz offers. The dealership expects average sales of 700 cars per year, including new and certified used vehicles.

Located at 4 Marginal Boulevard Miguel A. Pou, Bo. Machuelo Abajo, Sector Tenerías, Calle Pedro Albizu Campos, Mercedes-Benz of Ponce said it wants to be much more than a dealership.

The future dealership will feature a modern showroom for new, certified pre-owned and commercial models, an accessories store, and a boutique with lifestyle merchandise from the brand.

In addition, it will have a service and parts sales workshop for all cars, equipped with cutting-edge technology and staffed by specialized and certified technicians. Among its services, the dealership will offer its “Rolling Van Service,” allowing customers to receive maintenance and mechanical services directly in their homes or workplaces.

“With Mercedes-Benz of Ponce, we aren’t only expanding our physical presence on the island, we’re also reaffirming our commitment to excellence and customer service. From commercial vehicles like the Sprinter line to the most advanced electric models in the line EQ, we seek to offer a complete and diverse range to meet the needs of our customers in the southern region,” said Quiñones.