Abarca gathers P.R. execs to brainstorm on managing in times of change

Abarca, a pharmacy benefit manager, brought together a group of Puerto Rico’s business leaders to exchange ideas, network, and hear from international speaker, author, and business guru Anthony Iannarino about managing during times of change.

“Companies across every industry are constantly experiencing disruptive market change, but what is consistent is the importance of relationships that create long term and sustainable value. In healthcare, we live this every day,” said Abarca CEO Jason Borschow.

“We hosted this event to bring business leaders together from Puerto Rico to learn from each other’s approaches and hear fresh ideas from a celebrated thought leader,” he said.

The day kicked off with a luncheon with local CEOs that discussed Iannarino’s “10 Rules for Transforming Organizations In a World of Constant, Accelerating, Disruptive Change.” This session broke down the power of disruptive change and laid out a blueprint for how to harness it for organizational growth.

Later, Iannarino and Borschow were joined by business leaders to discuss the importance of developing a different level of relationships in business. This session, “Building Lifetime Relationships Based on Value and Trust,” delved into Iannarino’s signature tactic, “Level 4 Value Creation,” which demonstrates how companies can build lifetime client relationships based on value and trust.

Iannarino is also a founder and managing partner of two closely-held, family-owned businesses in the staffing industry, leading both entities in strategic planning while growing sales. He is best known for his work at The Sales Blog, which has helped him gain recognition as a top thought leader in sales strategy.