General Services Administration to donate excess gov’t property to nonprofits, other entities

Contributor May 18, 2021
Entities that qualify under this federal program can obtain vehicles, heavy equipment, platforms, generators, computers, tools, among other items. (Credit: MG_Photography | Dreamstime.com)

The General Services Administration has a variety of materials, products and equipment, classified as surplus by the federal government, available for donation to governmental entities and eligible nonprofit organizations, agency Administrator Karla G. Mercado-Rivera announced.

The eligible entities could have access to an inventory that includes vehicles, computers, office equipment, articles and products of all kinds.

Although the GSA has a list of properties for eligible clients, Mercado-Rivera explained that the agency also serves as a link to obtain items that are donated to the Federal Surplus Property Program, as established by Law 28 of Mar. 26, 1979. Entities that may qualify for the federal program, which can be accessed through the GSAXcess.gov website, include public agencies, municipalities, nonprofit entities, and senior citizen programs.

Several municipalities have already taken part in the program, including San Sebastián and Villalba, she said.

Entities that qualify under this federal program can obtain vehicles, heavy equipment, platforms, generators, computers, tools, among other items. Under the program, the property is donated, and therefore customers are only required to cover the cost of shipping, among other related expenses.

Among the entry requirements, organizations must fill out an application, and nonprofit entities must present a federal 501(c)(3) tax exemption, accreditations, licenses, among other documentation, she said.

