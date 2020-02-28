Global alliance of legal firms celebrate educational summit in the Caribbean

February 28, 2020 60

Being at the top of global trends in economics and politics, and raising awareness about the importance of accelerating strategic collaborations to be relevant, were some of the aspects that were discussed during the first Meritas summit held in Puerto Rico, the main global alliance of firms of independent lawyers who work collaboratively to provide companies with qualified legal experience.

The Estrella Attorneys & Counselors law firm, the only Puerto Rican member of Meritas, hosted the recent visit of more than 20 representatives from the U.S. mainland and the Caribbean.

“We’re very pleased to have served as hosts for this important visit on our island. Being the only Puerto Rican law firm to belong to Meritas is an honor and being able to welcome them here on the island of Enchantment makes us feel satisfied with our work,” said Alberto G. Estrella, managing partner of Estrella LLC, Attorneys & Counselors.

During the educational sessions on current challenges and trends in legal practices, local and international resources were part of the speakers, namely: Vicente Feliciano, founding president of Advantage Business Consulting; Francisco Martorell, vice president of the Triple S Corporation; Jeroen Eichhorn of HBN Law of Curaçao; and, Jonathan Katan of Miller Simons and Sullivan of Turks and Caicos Island, among others.

“Thanks to the efforts of our local member firm and the host firm Estrella, Meritas lawyers were able to meet and discuss urgent financial services issues while enjoying the hospitality of the beautiful city of San Juan,” said Kim Heinrich, vice president and marketing global director for Meritas.

With 190 law firms covering 97 countries, Meritas offers legal knowledge, personalized attention and value to clients worldwide, the organization stated.