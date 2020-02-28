Sacred Heart, MIT offer internship opportunity for students interested in Science

February 28, 2020 125

Sacred Heart University, in partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), will offer a pre-college program for high school students interested in pursuing a career in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), with an emphasis on neuroscience, the universities announced.

The program is aimed at public and private school students with a minimum GPA of 3.0. The selected students will participate in a two-week internship (June 1-13) at Sacred Heart University and two weeks (June 14-27) at MIT.

They will also participate in seminars and interactive activities related to STEM careers, research methods, professional development, and the college admissions process, among others.

The program is led by Edmarie Guzmán-Vélez and Héctor de Jesús-Cortés, two Puerto Rican scientists from the diaspora, who collaborate with Sacred Heart University School of Professional Studies. Guzmán specializes in Neuropsychology and works at the Harvard Medical School’s Massachusetts General Hospital. As for De Jesús, he works at the MIT Center for Cognitive Sciences.

The program has received support from the Puerto Rico Science, Technology, and Research Trust; MCS; MIT; and the Puerto Rico Education Department to provide financial aid to students. The deadline to apply is Mar. 2, 2020. Interested students can complete the application by clicking on the following link.