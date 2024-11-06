GM Sectec recognized among top 250 managed security service providers

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Héctor Guillermo Martínez, president of GM Sectec

San Juan-based GM Sectec, a private firm dedicated to cybersecurity and compliance, has secured its position in the Top 250 managed security service providers (MSSPs) for 2024, as recognized by MSSP Alert, an authority in identifying top MSSPs, Managed Detection and Response (MDR), and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) worldwide.

This is the eighth consecutive year of recognition for GM Sectec, and being ranked #28 represents a significant leap of 129 positions from previous years.

“Ranking #28 and increasing 129 positions from previous years on the Top 250 MSSP list is a significant achievement for our organization,” said Hector Guillermo Martínez, president of GM Sectec.

“It reflects our commitment to helping organizations worldwide develop and implement effective security strategies and tools for managing digital risk. Our innovative offerings simplify the PCI 4.0 compliance and renewal process, which has become one of the most substantial challenges in cybersecurity in recent years,” he said.

The listed MSSPs proactively investigate, monitor, manage, and mitigate cyber threats for businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, and nonprofit organizations of all sizes. The rankings are based on MSSP Alert 2024’s reader survey and the digital media site’s global editorial coverage of managed security service providers.

This annual list and research report tracks the growth and evolution of the managed security services market.