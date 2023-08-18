Goldpack announces $1.2M expansion of its Yabucoa operations

The expansion consists of a building that doubled its production space from 11,000 square feet to 22,000 square feet, with an investment of nearly $1 million to remodel the structure and $255,000 for new machinery and equipment.

Goldpack, a company specializing in the manufacturing and assembly of packaging machines and production lines, has announced a $1.2 million expansion of its facilities in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico.

Located within the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Co.’s Juan Martín Industrial Park, the facility’s expansion has doubled its production space from 11,000 square feet to 22,000 square feet through an investment of nearly $1 million to renovate the existing structure, with an additional $255,000 for new machinery and equipment.

Adan Blumenkranc, Goldpack’s vice president, thanked the support from the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) and the incentives the agency provided, which made the establishment and growth of the manufacturing company possible.

“We feel very honored to have the trust of businesses that place the future and development of their companies in our hands,” said Blumenkranc, referring to the fact that the growth of his company helps other entrepreneurs to establish themselves by creating specialized machinery and production lines that expedite product manufacturing processes.

Goldpack began operations in 2010 in Puerto Rico and is the only company on the island that manufactures customized machinery that helps meet the specific manufacturing needs of entrepreneurs.

Besides machinery production, Goldpack offers a parts supply and service center, ensuring prompt repairs to any machinery malfunctions, preventing any prolonged production halts. About 60% of Golpack’s raw materials are purchased on the island and the company has more than 400 clients, of which 95% are local.

Some of the sectors the company serves are the food and beverage industry, pharmaceuticals and chemical products, exporting to countries like Panama, Venezuela, Peru and the Dominican Republic.